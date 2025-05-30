Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) has plunged by -1.12 when compared to previous closing price of 16.97, but the company has seen a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June: Date: May 28, 2025 Conference: Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference Format: 1×1 Meetings Only Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations Date: May 29, 2025 Conference: TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Presentation Time: 11:25 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLBT is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLBT is 87.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On May 30, 2025, CLBT’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

CLBT’s Market Performance

CLBT stock saw a decrease of -0.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.21% for CLBT’s stock, with a -12.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CLBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLBT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $13.50 based on the research report published on March 28, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CLBT, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

CLBT Trading at -10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.28. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd saw -23.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLBT starting from DAVID GEE, who proposed sale 12,150 shares at the price of $16.71 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, DAVID GEE now owns shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd, valued at $203,026 using the latest closing price.

DAVID GEE, the OFFICER of Cellebrite DI Ltd, proposed sale 10,555 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that DAVID GEE is holding shares at $179,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellebrite DI Ltd stands at -0.71. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value -115.35, with -31.35 for asset returns.

Based on Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 12.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 67.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.