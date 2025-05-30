Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLDX is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLDX is 64.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.15% of that float. On May 30, 2025, CLDX’s average trading volume was 813.33K shares.

CLDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) has increased by 6.32 when compared to last closing price of 18.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-08 that Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.81 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.75. This compares to loss of $0.56 per share a year ago.

CLDX’s Market Performance

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) has experienced a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.21% drop in the past month, and a -2.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for CLDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for CLDX stock, with a simple moving average of -23.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CLDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLDX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $64 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLDX reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for CLDX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CLDX, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

CLDX Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDX fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.82. In addition, Celldex Therapeutics Inc saw -21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDX starting from Marucci Anthony S, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Nov 11 ’24. After this action, Marucci Anthony S now owns 40,284 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc, valued at $308,430 using the latest closing price.

Martin Samuel Bates, the SVP AND CFO of Celldex Therapeutics Inc, sale 17,172 shares at $35.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14 ’24, which means that Martin Samuel Bates is holding 28,125 shares at $608,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.74 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celldex Therapeutics Inc stands at -23.66. The total capital return value is set at -0.31. Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -22.24 for asset returns.

Based on Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -50.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -191.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 172.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.