Cel-Sci Corp (CVM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cel-Sci Corp (AMEX: CVM) has dropped by -5.60 compared to previous close of 2.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -47.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CVM–CEL-SCI announces closing of public offering.

Is It Worth Investing in Cel-Sci Corp (AMEX: CVM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CVM is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CVM is 5.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume of CVM on May 30, 2025 was 117.49K shares.

CVM’s Market Performance

CVM stock saw a decrease of -47.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -72.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -76.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.89% for Cel-Sci Corp (CVM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.68% for CVM’s stock, with a -86.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVM reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for CVM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2015.

CVM Trading at -65.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -72.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM fell by -47.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Cel-Sci Corp saw -80.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value -238.64, with -102.64 for asset returns.

Based on Cel-Sci Corp (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -36.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -520.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Cel-Sci Corp (CVM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.