Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is -2.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SAVA is 41.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAVA on May 30, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

SAVA) stock’s latest price update

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 2.10. However, the company has seen a -0.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-01 that As SVP, Neuroscience, Dr. Bordey will lead Cassava’s ongoing research and development efforts Dr. Bordey to direct the scientific evaluation of simufilam in TSC-related epilepsy, and potentially additional pipeline indications AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA, “Cassava”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Angélique Bordey, PhD, has joined the Company as Senior Vice President (SVP), Neuroscience, while continuing her tenured academic position at Yale School of Medicine on a part time basis. Dr. Bordey will be primarily responsible for leading Cassava’s research and development efforts.

SAVA’s Market Performance

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has experienced a -0.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.77% rise in the past month, and a -21.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for SAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.54% for SAVA stock, with a simple moving average of -82.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAVA reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for SAVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2024.

SAVA Trading at 16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +30.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.90. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc saw -13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from Kupiec James William, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $3.87 back on Nov 29 ’24. After this action, Kupiec James William now owns 0 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc, valued at $15,480 using the latest closing price.

Schoen Eric, the Chief Financial Officer of Cassava Sciences Inc, sale 59,800 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29 ’24, which means that Schoen Eric is holding 11,500 shares at $230,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -1.19. Equity return is now at value -70.59, with -49.07 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.