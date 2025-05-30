Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) is above average at 13.92x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CUK is 145.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUK on May 30, 2025 was 1.97M shares.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 20.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK’s stock has risen by 4.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.94% and a quarterly drop of -1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Carnival plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.21% for CUK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.57% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +25.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.68. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw -7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 105,010 shares at the price of $22.84 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 140,053 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $2,398,533 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein David, the Officer of Carnival plc ADR, proposed sale 105,010 shares at $22.99 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Bernstein David is holding shares at $2,414,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival plc ADR stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 25.87, with 4.18 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival plc ADR (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.