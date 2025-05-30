CARGO Therapeutics Inc (CRGX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRGX)’s stock price has increased by 2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 4.13. However, the company has seen a 3.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-18 that – Development of CRG-023 and allogeneic platform suspended; further reduction in force (RIF) of approximately 90% to preserve cash and maximize shareholder value – – CARGO had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $368.1 million as of December 31, 2024 – – Anup Radhakrishnan appointed as interim CEO to pursue reverse merger or other business combination – SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRGX) today provided an update regarding its ongoing evaluation of strategic options following the discontinuation of FIRCE-1, a Phase 2 study of firicabtagene autoleucel (firi-cel).

Is It Worth Investing in CARGO Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRGX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRGX is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRGX is 32.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.99% of that float. The average trading volume for CRGX on May 30, 2025 was 745.45K shares.

CRGX’s Market Performance

The stock of CARGO Therapeutics Inc (CRGX) has seen a 3.94% increase in the past week, with a -7.05% drop in the past month, and a 15.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for CRGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.76% for CRGX’s stock, with a -64.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGX

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRGX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for CRGX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRGX, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

CRGX Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGX rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, CARGO Therapeutics Inc saw -70.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGX starting from Radhakrishnan Anup, who sale 27,404 shares at the price of $3.84 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Radhakrishnan Anup now owns 122,413 shares of CARGO Therapeutics Inc, valued at $105,272 using the latest closing price.

Radhakrishnan Anup, the insider of CARGO Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,629 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that Radhakrishnan Anup is holding 77,317 shares at $6,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGX

The total capital return value is set at -0.76. Equity return is now at value -65.94, with -55.12 for asset returns.

Based on CARGO Therapeutics Inc (CRGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -160.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CARGO Therapeutics Inc (CRGX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.