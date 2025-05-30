Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAPR is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAPR is 40.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 34.33% of that float. On May 30, 2025, CAPR’s average trading volume was 2.10M shares.

CAPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) has dropped by -5.26 compared to previous close of 10.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:CAPR). Investors who purchased Capricor securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CAPR.

CAPR’s Market Performance

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) has seen a -9.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.67% decline in the past month and a -29.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.20% for CAPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.16% for CAPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAPR stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CAPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAPR in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $31 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAPR reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CAPR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 21st, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAPR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

CAPR Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -20.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPR fell by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Capricor Therapeutics Inc saw -26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAPR starting from Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd, who purchase 2,798,507 shares at the price of $5.36 back on Sep 20 ’24. After this action, Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd now owns 7,090,351 shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc, valued at $14,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.3 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capricor Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.17. The total capital return value is set at -0.44. Equity return is now at value -75.39, with -54.19 for asset returns.

Based on Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -36.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -41.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 290.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.