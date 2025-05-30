California Resources Corporation (CRC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRC is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRC is 73.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRC on May 30, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

CRC) stock’s latest price update

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.90 in comparison to its previous close of 42.69, however, the company has experienced a 3.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that – 28% confirmed response rate (5/18) per RECIST v1.1 in unselected patients across doses prioritized for expansion ( 7.2, 8.6 and 10 mg/kg Q3W) –

CRC’s Market Performance

California Resources Corporation (CRC) has seen a 3.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.30% gain in the past month and a -1.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for CRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.23% for CRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRC

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRC reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CRC, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

CRC Trading at 11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +24.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.35. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw -15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRC starting from CHAPMAN JAMES N, who purchase 17 shares at the price of $44.49 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, CHAPMAN JAMES N now owns 43,462 shares of California Resources Corporation, valued at $775 using the latest closing price.

CHAPMAN JAMES N, the Director of California Resources Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $39.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that CHAPMAN JAMES N is holding 43,445 shares at $78,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Resources Corporation stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 17.86, with 9.33 for asset returns.

Based on California Resources Corporation (CRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, California Resources Corporation (CRC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.