Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) has decreased by -5.33 when compared to last closing price of 0.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) Right Now?

CLDI has 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLDI is 29.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLDI on May 30, 2025 was 333.87K shares.

CLDI’s Market Performance

CLDI’s stock has seen a -7.01% decrease for the week, with a -23.71% drop in the past month and a -54.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.12% for CLDI’s stock, with a -65.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CLDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLDI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLDI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CLDI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2023.

CLDI Trading at -24.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -21.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDI fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4288. In addition, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc saw -67.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLDI starting from Camaisa Allan, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $1.62 back on Dec 17 ’24. After this action, Camaisa Allan now owns 66,712 shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $16,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDI

The total capital return value is set at -2.08. Equity return is now at value -238.50, with -177.17 for asset returns.

Based on Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -21.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.