BXP Inc (BXP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BXP is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BXP is 157.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.51% of that float. On May 30, 2025, BXP’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

BXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP) has surged by 1.59 when compared to previous closing price of 67.77, but the company has seen a 5.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that Owen Thomas – Chairman & CEO; Douglas Linde – President; and Michael LaBelle – Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and present at Nareit’s 2025 REITweek Investor Conference, which will take place June 3-5, 2025 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City, New York. BXP’s presentation is expected to begin at approxim.

BXP’s Market Performance

BXP Inc (BXP) has experienced a 5.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.73% rise in the past month, and a -1.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for BXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.57% for BXP’s stock, with a -6.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $78 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXP reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for BXP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to BXP, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

BXP Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.84. In addition, BXP Inc saw -7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Garesche Donna D, who sale 2,143 shares at the price of $67.87 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Garesche Donna D now owns 0 shares of BXP Inc, valued at $145,453 using the latest closing price.

DONNA GARESCHE, the Officer of BXP Inc, proposed sale 2,143 shares at $67.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that DONNA GARESCHE is holding shares at $145,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for BXP Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.02 for asset returns.

Based on BXP Inc (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.91 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BXP Inc (BXP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.