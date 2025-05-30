Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBW is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BBW is 12.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBW on May 30, 2025 was 298.04K shares.

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW)'s stock price has soared by 21.62 in relation to previous closing price of 42.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BBW’s Market Performance

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) has experienced a 28.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 49.04% rise in the past month, and a 29.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for BBW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.07% for BBW’s stock, with a 38.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BBW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $42 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BBW Trading at 36.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares surge +47.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW rose by +28.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.31. In addition, Build A Bear Workshop Inc saw 13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Hurt J. Christopher, who sale 6,210 shares at the price of $39.91 back on Jan 21 ’25. After this action, Hurt J. Christopher now owns 43,176 shares of Build A Bear Workshop Inc, valued at $247,839 using the latest closing price.

Todorovic Vojin, the Chief Financial Officer of Build A Bear Workshop Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $40.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21 ’25, which means that Todorovic Vojin is holding 70,695 shares at $200,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build A Bear Workshop Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.31. Equity return is now at value 40.17, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 81.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.