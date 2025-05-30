Brunswick Corp (BC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BC is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BC is 64.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BC on May 30, 2025 was 1.11M shares.

Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC)'s stock price has plunge by 2.31relation to previous closing price of 50.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BC’s Market Performance

BC’s stock has risen by 2.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.96% and a quarterly drop of -14.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Brunswick Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for BC stock, with a simple moving average of -23.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $70 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BC reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for BC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BC, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

BC Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.99. In addition, Brunswick Corp saw -20.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from COOPER NANCY E, who sale 429 shares at the price of $46.76 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, COOPER NANCY E now owns 26,158 shares of Brunswick Corp, valued at $20,060 using the latest closing price.

NANCY E COOPER, the Director of Brunswick Corp, proposed sale 429 shares at $46.05 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that NANCY E COOPER is holding shares at $19,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corp stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.16, with 1.64 for asset returns.

Based on Brunswick Corp (BC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 618.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brunswick Corp (BC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.