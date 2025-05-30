Bruker Corp (BRKR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) has surged by 0.78 when compared to previous closing price of 36.97, but the company has seen a 2.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that BRKR unveils the MOVE-T analyzer to boost quality and efficiency in the dairy industry, setting new standards for precision and reliability.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) is above average at 70.96x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRKR is 103.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRKR on May 30, 2025 was 2.49M shares.

BRKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Bruker Corp (BRKR) has seen a 2.22% increase in the past week, with a -6.48% drop in the past month, and a -21.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for BRKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.52% for BRKR’s stock, with a -30.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BRKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRKR reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for BRKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRKR, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

BRKR Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKR rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.22. In addition, Bruker Corp saw -36.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKR starting from Bures Thomas, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $47.40 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Bures Thomas now owns 3,472 shares of Bruker Corp, valued at $23,698 using the latest closing price.

LAUKIEN FRANK H, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Bruker Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $50.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18 ’25, which means that LAUKIEN FRANK H is holding 38,459,563 shares at $1,018,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruker Corp stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 4.92, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on Bruker Corp (BRKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 438.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bruker Corp (BRKR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.