BRP Inc (DOOO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO)’s stock price has soared by 12.89 in relation to previous closing price of 35.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-29 that Crushing beats on both the top and bottom lines by Bombardier Recreational Products (DOOO 12.89%), or BRP, clearly impressed the stock market on Thursday. Buoyed by highly encouraging results from the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the shares enjoyed a gain of nearly 13% across the day’s trading session.

Is It Worth Investing in BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) Right Now?

DOOO has 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DOOO is 31.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOOO on May 30, 2025 was 220.08K shares.

DOOO’s Market Performance

DOOO stock saw an increase of 13.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.37% and a quarterly increase of 3.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for BRP Inc (DOOO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.21% for DOOO’s stock, with a -16.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOOO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOOO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to DOOO, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

DOOO Trading at 13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +19.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOOO rose by +13.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.14. In addition, BRP Inc saw -20.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRP Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value -3.01, with -0.25 for asset returns.

Based on BRP Inc (DOOO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 12.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 770.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BRP Inc (DOOO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.