Brinker International, Inc (EAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) has increased by 2.12 when compared to last closing price of 164.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Brinker International (EAT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.24x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EAT is 43.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.90% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of EAT was 1.63M shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT stock saw an increase of 17.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.07% and a quarterly increase of 8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Brinker International, Inc (EAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.92% for EAT’s stock, with a 34.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $215 based on the research report published on January 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to EAT, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on December 24th of the previous year.

EAT Trading at 14.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +17.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.60. In addition, Brinker International, Inc saw 27.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Bertolone Dominique, who sale 3,969 shares at the price of $153.85 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Bertolone Dominique now owns 13,346 shares of Brinker International, Inc, valued at $610,631 using the latest closing price.

Bertolone Dominique, the Officer of Brinker International, Inc, proposed sale 3,969 shares at $153.85 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Bertolone Dominique is holding shares at $610,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International, Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 314.08, with 13.16 for asset returns.

Based on Brinker International, Inc (EAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 400.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brinker International, Inc (EAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.