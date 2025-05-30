Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH)’s stock price has plunge by 1.01relation to previous closing price of 104.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-28 that Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH from Neutral to Sell, lowering the price forecast from $108 to $94.

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BAH is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BAH is 122.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.26% of that float. The average trading volume for BAH on May 30, 2025 was 2.60M shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has seen a -17.68% decrease in the past week, with a -11.38% drop in the past month, and a -4.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for BAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.82% for BAH stock, with a simple moving average of -22.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BAH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BAH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $94 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAH, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

BAH Trading at -8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -11.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH fell by -17.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.27. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp saw -17.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from AMBLE JOAN LORDI, who purchase 930 shares at the price of $130.90 back on Feb 05 ’25. After this action, AMBLE JOAN LORDI now owns 56,860 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, valued at $121,737 using the latest closing price.

AMBLE JOAN LORDI, the Director of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, purchase 690 shares at $145.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06 ’24, which means that AMBLE JOAN LORDI is holding 55,930 shares at $100,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stands at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 90.74, with 12.88 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.