Bluebird bio Inc’s (BLUE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BLUE stock has gone down by -0.57%, with a monthly gain of 21.61% and a quarterly surge of 21.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.62% for Bluebird bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.50% for BLUE’s stock, with a -34.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BLUE is 9.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of BLUE was 560.70K shares.

BLUE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) has dropped by -0.16 compared to previous close of 4.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-30 that WASHINGTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) (“Carlyle”), SK Capital Partners, LP (“SK Capital”) and Beacon Parent Holdings, L.P. (“Parent”) today announced that the tender offer commenced on March 7, 2025 to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) (“bluebird”) for either (x) $3.00 per share in cash and a contingent value right per share, entitling the holder to a payment of $6.84 in cash per contingent value right (“CVR”) if bluebird’s c.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BLUE, setting the target price at $0.50 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

BLUE Trading at 12.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +22.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +404.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Bluebird bio Inc saw -40.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Colvin Richard A, who sale 584 shares at the price of $3.92 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Colvin Richard A now owns 7,610 shares of Bluebird bio Inc, valued at $2,289 using the latest closing price.

Klima Thomas J, the insider of Bluebird bio Inc, sale 500 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Klima Thomas J is holding 7,878 shares at $1,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.08 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluebird bio Inc stands at -1.92. The total capital return value is set at 11.32. Equity return is now at value -546.55, with -43.13 for asset returns.

Based on Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -19.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -156.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.