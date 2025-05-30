BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Stock Records -21.56% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BKSY stock has gone down by -0.26%, with a monthly gain of 31.52% and a quarterly plunge of -21.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for BlackSky Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.30% for BKSY’s stock, with a 17.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BKSY is 25.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.36% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of BKSY was 1.04M shares.

BKSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) has decreased by -5.97 when compared to last closing price of 12.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $BKSY #artificialintelligence–BlackSky and Rocket Lab establish a launch window opening May 27 for the second Gen-3 satellite on “Full Stream Ahead” mission.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKSY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BKSY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BKSY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

BKSY Trading at 24.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +35.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc saw 5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from Gordon Susan M., who sale 381 shares at the price of $10.65 back on Dec 12 ’24. After this action, Gordon Susan M. now owns 58,551 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc, valued at $4,058 using the latest closing price.

Abraham Magid M, the Director of BlackSky Technology Inc, sale 481 shares at $10.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12 ’24, which means that Abraham Magid M is holding 49,009 shares at $5,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc stands at -0.5. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -63.35, with -21.83 for asset returns.

Based on BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -26.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.