Biosig Technologies Inc’s (BSGM) Stock: A 70.33% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, BSGM stock has gone up by 53.03%, with a monthly gain of 448.85% and a quarterly surge of 473.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.45% for Biosig Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 70.33% for BSGM’s stock, with a 353.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BSGM is 19.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSGM on May 30, 2025 was 484.01K shares.

BSGM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) has decreased by -13.68 when compared to last closing price of 5.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 53.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Los Angeles, CA and Vancouver, BC, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig”) and Streamex Exchange Corporation (“Streamex”), collectively referred to as the combined company, today announced the appointment of Mitch Williams, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer significantly bolstering the companies’ leadership team and advancing the mission to tokenize real world assets and bring commodity markets on-chain. Key Highlights of the Appointment: Mr.

BSGM Trading at 222.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.91%, as shares surge +390.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +666.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +53.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +892.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Biosig Technologies Inc saw 238.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-315.23 for the present operating margin

-6.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biosig Technologies Inc stands at -258.32. The total capital return value is set at 8.87. Equity return is now at value -8041.70, with -324.29 for asset returns.

Based on Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM), the company’s capital structure generated -0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -46.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1576.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -12.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3444.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.