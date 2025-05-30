BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNTX is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNTX is 236.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On May 30, 2025, BNTX’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

BNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) has decreased by -4.57 when compared to last closing price of 100.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that MAINZ, Germany, May 27, 2025 — BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will present clinical trial data from select pipeline candidates across the Company’s diversified oncology portfolio at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting, to be held in Chicago, IL, from May 30 to June 3, 2025. The data highlight continued progress of the Company’s clinical programs consisting of complementary therapeutic modalities, including mRNA cancer immunotherapies, next-generation immunomodulators, and targeted therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”).

BNTX’s Market Performance

BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) has experienced a -3.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.14% drop in the past month, and a -15.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for BNTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.29% for BNTX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $110 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTX reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for BNTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to BNTX, setting the target price at $172 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

BNTX Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.89. In addition, BioNTech SE ADR saw -16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNTX starting from ATHOS KG, who proposed sale 500,000 shares at the price of $98.68 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, ATHOS KG now owns shares of BioNTech SE ADR, valued at $49,340,000 using the latest closing price.

Jeggle Helmut Wolfgang, the Director of BioNTech SE ADR, proposed sale 150,000 shares at $94.74 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Jeggle Helmut Wolfgang is holding shares at $14,211,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE ADR stands at -0.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -3.87, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Based on BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -21.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -367.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 23.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.