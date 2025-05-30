Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ: BMEA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.01 in relation to its previous close of 1.49. However, the company has experienced a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, today announced that preliminary clinical data from the Phase I COVALENT-103 trial of BMF-500 in adults with acute leukemia (AL) were selected for a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Congress, taking place June 12–15 in Milan, Italy.

Is It Worth Investing in Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ: BMEA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BMEA is -0.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BMEA is 32.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 31.32% of that float. On May 30, 2025, BMEA’s average trading volume was 725.39K shares.

BMEA’s Market Performance

BMEA stock saw a decrease of 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.74% for BMEA stock, with a simple moving average of -71.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMEA stocks, with Edward Jones repeating the rating for BMEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMEA in the upcoming period, according to Edward Jones is $128 based on the research report published on October 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMEA reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for BMEA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 27th, 2024.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to BMEA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

BMEA Trading at -22.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -26.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMEA rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6000. In addition, Biomea Fusion Inc saw -61.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMEA starting from Hitchcock Michael J.M., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Sep 30 ’24. After this action, Hitchcock Michael J.M. now owns 15,000 shares of Biomea Fusion Inc, valued at $100,600 using the latest closing price.

Valle Franco, the Chief Financial Officer of Biomea Fusion Inc, purchase 12,509 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’24, which means that Valle Franco is holding 42,500 shares at $55,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.79 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomea Fusion Inc stands at -81.45. The total capital return value is set at -3.77. Equity return is now at value -156.81, with -115.08 for asset returns.

Based on Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -136.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.