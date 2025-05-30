Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BDRX) has jumped by 2.50 compared to previous close of 1.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-30 that May 30, 2025 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Shareholder Update Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (“Biodexa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative products for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs, today announced a brief update for shareholders. Financial position As of May 29, 2025, the Company had access to the following cash resources: $ millions Cash at bank 5.7 Cash in escrow for eRapa Phase 3 program 4.4 10.1 Undrawn CPRIT grant for eRapa Phase 3 program 11.9 Debt 0.5 The CPRIT grant, together with Company match means the eRapa Phase 3 program is substantially funded.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BDRX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of BDRX was 2.63M shares.

BDRX’s Market Performance

BDRX stock saw a decrease of -21.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -67.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.94% for BDRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -78.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDRX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for BDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BDRX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8 based on the research report published on February 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BDRX Trading at -23.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares sank -23.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDRX fell by -22.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2770. In addition, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR saw -73.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-96.3 for the present operating margin

-26.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR stands at -82.16. The total capital return value is set at -0.82. Equity return is now at value -89.21, with -45.75 for asset returns.

Based on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -163.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.