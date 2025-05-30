Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) has seen a 6.23% increase in the past week, with a 8.16% gain in the past month, and a -13.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for BKYI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.44% for BKYI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BKYI is at 0.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BKYI is 3.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume for BKYI on May 30, 2025 was 276.47K shares.

BKYI) stock’s latest price update

Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI)’s stock price has soared by 10.83 in relation to previous closing price of 0.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that HOLMDEL, N.J., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions featuring passwordless, phoneless and tokenless, Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication solutions today announces its participation at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 22nd and the Maxim Virtual Tech Conference on Wednesday, June 4th – webcast access details provided below.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKYI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BKYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKYI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on March 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BKYI Trading at 8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKYI rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8166. In addition, Bio-Key International Inc saw -49.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.65 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bio-Key International Inc stands at -0.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.54. Equity return is now at value -116.82, with -61.35 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -59.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.