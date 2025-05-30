Berry Corp (BRY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRY is 75.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRY on May 30, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

The stock price of Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) has dropped by -3.20 compared to previous close of 2.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MarketAxess today announced the appointment of Dean Berry as Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer of EMEA & APAC.

BRY’s Market Performance

Berry Corp (BRY) has experienced a -2.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.42% drop in the past month, and a -40.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for BRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.09% for BRY’s stock, with a -42.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BRY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 14th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BRY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

BRY Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Berry Corp saw -41.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Araujo Fernando, who sale 33,950 shares at the price of $6.22 back on Aug 23 ’24. After this action, Araujo Fernando now owns 253,045 shares of Berry Corp, valued at $211,040 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.73 for the present operating margin

1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corp stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.45. Equity return is now at value -5.66, with -2.51 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corp (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 161.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Berry Corp (BRY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.