Beneficient (BENF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BENF is -0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BENF is 7.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BENF on May 30, 2025 was 416.74K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that DALLAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Beneficient,” “Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets through its proprietary online platform, AltAccess, announced today that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which had been previously adjourned to 2:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time today, May 28, 2025, has been once again adjourned to allow for more time for stockholders to vote.

BENF’s Market Performance

Beneficient (BENF) has seen a 12.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.03% gain in the past month and a -15.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for BENF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.03% for BENF’s stock, with a -57.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BENF Trading at 17.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF rose by +12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3213. In addition, Beneficient saw -51.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BENF starting from Welday Jeff, who sale 941 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Welday Jeff now owns 140,037 shares of Beneficient, valued at $320 using the latest closing price.

Welday Jeff, the insider of Beneficient, sale 442 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28 ’25, which means that Welday Jeff is holding 140,978 shares at $181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.01 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beneficient stands at -33.71. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -538.85, with -3.17 for asset returns.

Based on Beneficient (BENF), the company’s capital structure generated -3.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beneficient (BENF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.