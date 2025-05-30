Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SKIN is 73.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SKIN on May 30, 2025 was 864.23K shares.

SKIN) stock’s latest price update

Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.80 in comparison to its previous close of 1.61, however, the company has experienced a -4.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that Explore Beauty Health’s (SKIN) international revenue trends and how these numbers impact Wall Street’s forecasts and what’s ahead for the stock.

SKIN’s Market Performance

SKIN’s stock has fallen by -4.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 66.92% and a quarterly rise of 12.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.04% for Beauty Health Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.48% for SKIN’s stock, with a 11.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SKIN Trading at 28.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +59.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5393. In addition, Beauty Health Company saw 4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKIN starting from Gruber Desiree, who sale 14,663 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Nov 20 ’24. After this action, Gruber Desiree now owns 119,514 shares of Beauty Health Company, valued at $22,022 using the latest closing price.

SAUNDERS BRENT L, the Chairman of Beauty Health Company, purchase 40,450 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’24, which means that SAUNDERS BRENT L is holding 5,921,769 shares at $43,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beauty Health Company stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.1. Equity return is now at value -70.44, with -5.07 for asset returns.

Based on Beauty Health Company (SKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 12.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -24.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.