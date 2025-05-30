BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has seen a -10.04% decrease in the past week, with a -5.72% drop in the past month, and a 8.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for BBAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.84% for BBAR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.26x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBAR is 204.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of BBAR was 701.17K shares.

BBAR) stock’s latest price update

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.58 in relation to its previous close of 20.79. However, the company has experienced a -10.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Belén Fourcade – Investor Relations Manager Diego Cesarini – Head, ALM & Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Brian Flores – Citi Pedro Leduc – Itau BBA Carlos Gomez – HSBC Jorge Mauro – Fundamenta Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to BBVA Argentina’s First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAR stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for BBAR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBAR in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $18 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAR reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for BBAR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

BBAR Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.85. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

1.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for BBVA Argentina ADR stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 15.46, with 3.15 for asset returns.

Based on BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 181.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.