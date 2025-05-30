Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BMA is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BMA is 62.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMA on May 30, 2025 was 341.00K shares.

BMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) has decreased by -5.66 when compared to last closing price of 89.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Nicolas Torres – IR Jorge Scarinci – CFO Conference Call Participants Brian Flores – Citi Ernesto Gabilondo – Bank of America Carlos Gomez-Lopez – HSBC Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

BMA’s Market Performance

BMA’s stock has fallen by -8.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.38% and a quarterly rise of 5.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Banco Macro S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.01% for BMA’s stock, with a 2.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMA stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for BMA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BMA in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $85 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMA reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for BMA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BMA, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

BMA Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMA fell by -8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.10. In addition, Banco Macro S.A. ADR saw -12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Banco Macro S.A. ADR stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 9.05, with 2.61 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.0.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.