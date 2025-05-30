Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD) Stock Records 1.06% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD) has seen a -22.45% decrease in the past week, with a -37.70% drop in the past month, and a 1.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for BDMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.05% for BDMD’s stock, with a -33.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BDMD) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.87.

The public float for BDMD is 35.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BDMD on May 30, 2025 was 42.87K shares.

BDMD) stock’s latest price update

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BDMD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.61 compared to its previous closing price of 4.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) (“Baird Medical” or the “Company”), a global leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, is pleased to announce its participation in the 45th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons (AAES), taking place from May 17-19, 2025, at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

BDMD Trading at -29.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -33.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDMD fell by -22.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31 for the present operating margin

0.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value -25.39, with -14.19 for asset returns.

Based on Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.