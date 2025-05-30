Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) has plunged by -3.48 when compared to previous closing price of 0.73, but the company has seen a 1.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Sharyn Brooks – Director, Communications & Marketing Kenny Young – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Cameron Frymyer – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Aaron Spychalla – Craig-Hallum Rob Brown – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises First Quarter 2025 Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BW is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BW is 92.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume of BW on May 30, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

BW’s Market Performance

The stock of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) has seen a 1.58% increase in the past week, with a 55.41% rise in the past month, and a -35.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.70% for BW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for BW’s stock, with a -48.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BW stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BW in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $1 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BW reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for BW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to BW, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

BW Trading at 24.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.26%, as shares surge +52.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BW rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6722. In addition, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc saw -57.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BW starting from Salamone Louis Jr, who sale 98,941 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Dec 06 ’24. After this action, Salamone Louis Jr now owns 583,045 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, valued at $188,977 using the latest closing price.

Dziewisz John J, the General Counsel & Secretary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, sale 2,733 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’24, which means that Dziewisz John J is holding 217,521 shares at $2,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.13.

Based on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW), the company’s capital structure generated -23.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 18.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.