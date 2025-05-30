AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RCEL is 24.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCEL on May 30, 2025 was 235.87K shares.

RCEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) has dropped by -7.09 compared to previous close of 6.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-08 that AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jessica Ekeberg – Director, Investor Relations Jim Corbett – Chief Executive Officer David O’Toole – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brooks O’Neil – Lake Street Capital Markets Chris Kallos – MST Access Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to AVITA Medical First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

RCEL’s Market Performance

RCEL’s stock has fallen by -11.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -42.30% and a quarterly drop of -35.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for AVITA Medical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.62% for RCEL’s stock, with a -41.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCEL stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for RCEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCEL in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $25 based on the research report published on December 24, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to RCEL, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

RCEL Trading at -30.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -40.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCEL fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, AVITA Medical Inc saw -54.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCEL starting from McNamara Robert, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, McNamara Robert now owns 56,749 shares of AVITA Medical Inc, valued at $91,300 using the latest closing price.

McNamara Robert, the Director of AVITA Medical Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $10.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20 ’25, which means that McNamara Robert is holding 45,749 shares at $100,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for AVITA Medical Inc stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at -0.95. Equity return is now at value -407.50, with -68.34 for asset returns.

Based on AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 10.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -55.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.