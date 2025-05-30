Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) has seen a 3.53% increase in the past week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month, and a 9.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for RNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.68% for RNA’s stock, with a -12.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RNA is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RNA is 109.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.37% of that float. The average trading volume for RNA on May 30, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

RNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) has increased by 2.59 when compared to last closing price of 30.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that on May 20, 2025, the Human Capital Management Committee of Avidity’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 71,000 shares of its common stock and 35,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to sixteen (16) new non-executive employees under the Avidity Biosciences, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the “2022 Inducement Plan”). The awards were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Avidity in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Analysts’ Opinion of RNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $70 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNA reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for RNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to RNA, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

RNA Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNA rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.00. In addition, Avidity Biosciences Inc saw 9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNA starting from Gallagher Kathleen P., who sale 5,875 shares at the price of $32.40 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Gallagher Kathleen P. now owns 50,554 shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc, valued at $190,324 using the latest closing price.

KATHLEEN GALLAGHER, the Officer of Avidity Biosciences Inc, proposed sale 5,875 shares at $32.65 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that KATHLEEN GALLAGHER is holding shares at $191,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avidity Biosciences Inc stands at -41.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -34.19, with -30.63 for asset returns.

Based on Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -59.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -378.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 400.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.