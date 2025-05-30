Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (NASDAQ: AZI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that BEIJING, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) (“Autozi” or the “Company”), an automotive products and services company in China, today announced that it has received a written notice (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated May 16, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under the Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

Is It Worth Investing in Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (NASDAQ: AZI) Right Now?

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (NASDAQ: AZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.03x.

The public float for AZI is 33.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of AZI was 224.09K shares.

AZI’s Market Performance

The stock of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI) has seen a -15.52% decrease in the past week, with a -63.89% drop in the past month, and a -14.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.94% for AZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.56% for AZI’s stock, with a -53.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZI Trading at -46.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -63.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZI fell by -15.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8688. In addition, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd saw -41.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZI starting from Wang Jun J., who proposed sale 134,822 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Apr 25 ’25. After this action, Wang Jun J. now owns shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd, valued at $124,036 using the latest closing price.

Li Haifeng, the Officer of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd, proposed sale 133,929 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21 ’25, which means that Li Haifeng is holding shares at $66,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.16.

Based on Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI), the company’s capital structure generated -0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -8.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 299.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 5.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.