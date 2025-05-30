Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) has decreased by -0.01 when compared to last closing price of 324.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Dividend Aristocrats have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date, despite underperforming in April and May. Dividend growth remains robust, with 41 of 69 Aristocrats announcing increases in 2025 and the average growth rate at 4.75%. 22 Aristocrats appear both undervalued and offer a projected long-term annualized return of at least 10%, based on dividend yield theory and earnings growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) is 33.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADP is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADP is 405.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On May 30, 2025, ADP’s average trading volume was 1.91M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) has seen a 0.46% increase in the past week, with a 9.59% rise in the past month, and a 4.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.75% for ADP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for ADP’s stock, with a 9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $243 based on the research report published on January 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADP, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ADP Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $313.84. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc saw 10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from D’Ambrosio Christopher, who sale 472 shares at the price of $311.82 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, D’Ambrosio Christopher now owns 7,491 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc, valued at $147,179 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.33. Equity return is now at value 76.29, with 6.63 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.