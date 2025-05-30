authID Inc (AUID) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

authID Inc (NASDAQ: AUID)’s stock price has dropped by -5.93 in relation to previous closing price of 5.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Highly Qualified New Board Nominees Will Strengthen authID’s mission to Drive Growth and Value Creation for Shareholders 2025 Annual Meeting to be Held on June 26, 2025 DENVER, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — authID® (Nasdaq: AUID)(“authID” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, is nominating four highly qualified executives to the Board of Directors (the “Board”), in addition to the nomination of existing directors, included within the 2025 Proxy Statement filed on May 16, 2025. The 2025 Annual Meeting will be held virtually on June 26, 2025, at 10.00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in authID Inc (NASDAQ: AUID) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.76.

The public float for AUID is 11.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUID on May 30, 2025 was 219.68K shares.

AUID’s Market Performance

AUID’s stock has seen a -3.52% decrease for the week, with a -28.12% drop in the past month and a 3.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for authID Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.52% for AUID’s stock, with a -22.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUID Trading at -18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -34.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUID fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, authID Inc saw -15.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUID starting from Szoke Thomas Robert, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $6.34 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, Szoke Thomas Robert now owns 15,518 shares of authID Inc, valued at $6,340 using the latest closing price.

Szoke Thomas Robert, the Chief Technology Officer of authID Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10 ’24, which means that Szoke Thomas Robert is holding 16,518 shares at $6,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.52 for the present operating margin

0.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for authID Inc stands at -15.18. The total capital return value is set at -2.09. Equity return is now at value -168.24, with -137.17 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -14.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 63.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, authID Inc (AUID) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.