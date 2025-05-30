Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.89 in relation to its previous close of 5.52. However, the company has experienced a -1.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-30 that ACB’s 30% YTD rally reflects Q3 strength, but flat EPS estimates and consumer weakness keep analysts cautious about long-term upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Right Now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACB is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACB is 54.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACB on May 30, 2025 was 1.03M shares.

ACB’s Market Performance

The stock of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has seen a -1.36% decrease in the past week, with a 16.71% rise in the past month, and a 6.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for ACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.97% for ACB stock, with a simple moving average of 8.21% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at 15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.60%, as shares surge +12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc saw 27.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 4.78, with 3.09 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -12.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.