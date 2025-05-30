Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ATAT is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATAT is 109.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.17% of that float. The average trading volume for ATAT on May 30, 2025 was 1.48M shares.

The stock of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) has increased by 1.56 when compared to last closing price of 31.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that ATAT’s Q1 performance reflects benefits from the hotel and retail segments amid a volatile market environment.

ATAT’s Market Performance

ATAT’s stock has risen by 5.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.89% and a quarterly rise of 7.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.48% for ATAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34.40 based on the research report published on December 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATAT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ATAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ATAT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

ATAT Trading at 16.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +30.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.13. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR saw 18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAT starting from Haijun Wang, who proposed sale 645,221 shares at the price of $29.62 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Haijun Wang now owns shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR, valued at $19,111,446 using the latest closing price.

Lijun Gao, the Officer & Director of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR, proposed sale 40,000 shares at $31.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that Lijun Gao is holding shares at $1,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.32. Equity return is now at value 44.99, with 17.25 for asset returns.

Based on Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 521.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.