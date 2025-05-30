Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.81, however, the company has experienced a -12.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS) (“Atossa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for breast cancer, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on May 22, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET. The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Dr. Steven Quay, CEO of Atossa Therapeutics.

Is It Worth Investing in Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATOS is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ATOS is 129.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.53% of that float. The average trading volume of ATOS on May 30, 2025 was 659.54K shares.

ATOS’s Market Performance

ATOS’s stock has seen a -12.66% decrease for the week, with a -4.40% drop in the past month and a 2.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.95% for ATOS’s stock, with a -28.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2 based on the research report published on January 26, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ATOS Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS fell by -12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8735. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics Inc saw -19.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOS starting from QUAY STEVEN C, who purchase 11,239 shares at the price of $0.88 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, QUAY STEVEN C now owns 13,898 shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc, valued at $9,887 using the latest closing price.

Remmel H. Lawrence, the Director of Atossa Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that Remmel H. Lawrence is holding 10,257 shares at $7,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOS

The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -34.87, with -32.56 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -25.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.