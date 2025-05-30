Athira Pharma Inc’s (ATHA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has seen a 5.29% increase in the past week, with a -5.77% drop in the past month, and a -33.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for ATHA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for ATHA stock, with a simple moving average of -57.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 3.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATHA is 33.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATHA on May 30, 2025 was 204.02K shares.

ATHA) stock’s latest price update

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.81 in relation to its previous close of 0.29. However, the company has experienced a 5.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that Data from Phase 1 clinical trial of ATH-1105 in healthy volunteers showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile; dose proportional pharmacokinetics and CNS penetration support continued clinical development

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $0.50 based on the research report published on September 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ATHA Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2721. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc saw -51.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHA starting from San Martin Javier, who sale 10,826 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Jan 02 ’25. After this action, San Martin Javier now owns 35,841 shares of Athira Pharma Inc, valued at $6,083 using the latest closing price.

Litton Mark James, the President and CEO of Athira Pharma Inc, sale 25,107 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02 ’25, which means that Litton Mark James is holding 242,591 shares at $14,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

The total capital return value is set at -2.18. Equity return is now at value -110.70, with -90.12 for asset returns.

Based on Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -77.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -95.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.