Aterian Inc (ATER) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATER is at 0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATER is 7.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.30% of that float. The average trading volume for ATER on May 30, 2025 was 969.75K shares.

ATER’s Market Performance

ATER’s stock has seen a -3.64% decrease for the week, with a -19.29% drop in the past month and a -22.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for Aterian Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.63% for ATER stock, with a simple moving average of -34.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATER reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ATER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

ATER Trading at -16.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8188. In addition, Aterian Inc saw -33.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from Lepper Phillip, who sale 27,532 shares at the price of $1.65 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Lepper Phillip now owns 150,402 shares of Aterian Inc, valued at $45,428 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aterian Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.16. Equity return is now at value -35.33, with -20.09 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aterian Inc (ATER) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.