Assessing the Risk and Potential of Tetra Tech, Inc’s (TTEK) Stock

The stock of Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK) has seen a -1.40% decrease in the past week, with a 12.25% gain in the past month, and a 18.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for TTEK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for TTEK stock, with a simple moving average of -10.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tetra Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK) Right Now?

Tetra Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TTEK is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TTEK is 262.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for TTEK on May 30, 2025 was 2.35M shares.

TTEK) stock’s latest price update

Tetra Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 35.62. However, the company has seen a -1.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Tetra (TTEK) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTEK

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTEK reach a price target of $268, previously predicting the price at $234. The rating they have provided for TTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 16th, 2024.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to TTEK, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

TTEK Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTEK fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.20. In addition, Tetra Tech, Inc saw -11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTEK starting from Volpi Kirsten M, who sale 10,116 shares at the price of $34.33 back on Feb 04 ’25. After this action, Volpi Kirsten M now owns 60,196 shares of Tetra Tech, Inc, valued at $347,313 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tetra Tech, Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 11.91, with 4.56 for asset returns.

Based on Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 584.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.