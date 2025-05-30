Assessing the Risk and Potential of Newmark Group Inc’s (NMRK) Stock

The stock of Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) has gone up by 7.39% for the week, with a -0.18% drop in the past month and a -22.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.24% for NMRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.25% for NMRK’s stock, with a -17.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) is above average at 28.08x. The 36-month beta value for NMRK is also noteworthy at 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NMRK is 145.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume of NMRK on May 30, 2025 was 1.16M shares.

NMRK) stock’s latest price update

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.94 in relation to its previous close of 10.83. However, the company has experienced a 7.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Despite Real Estate Operations industry headwinds, stock like CBRE, JLL and NMRK are poised to gain from the growing adoption of outsourcing real estate services.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NMRK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NMRK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMRK reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NMRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2024.

NMRK Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRK rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, Newmark Group Inc saw -13.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmark Group Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 5.32, with 1.48 for asset returns.

Based on Newmark Group Inc (NMRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 337.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.