Assessing the Risk and Potential of Lotus Technology Inc. ADR’s (LOT) Stock

In the past week, LOT stock has gone up by 4.35%, with a monthly gain of 39.35% and a quarterly plunge of -3.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for Lotus Technology Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.27% for LOT’s stock, with a -36.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lotus Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: LOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LOT is 0.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LOT is 671.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On May 30, 2025, LOT’s average trading volume was 223.04K shares.

LOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lotus Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: LOT) has jumped by 6.40 compared to previous close of 2.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that NEW YORK, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the Company’s progress in advancing sustainable practices, innovative green products, and global leadership in clean mobility. The report has been audited by TÜV NORD, an independent third-party inspection, testing and assurance agency.

LOT Trading at 26.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +32.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOT rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Lotus Technology Inc. ADR saw -40.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.85 for the present operating margin

0.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lotus Technology Inc. ADR stands at -1.19. The total capital return value is set at 4.33. Equity return is now at value -3518.47, with -54.16 for asset returns.

Based on Lotus Technology Inc. ADR (LOT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -969.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lotus Technology Inc. ADR (LOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.