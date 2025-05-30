Assessing the Risk and Potential of Cadiz Inc’s (CDZI) Stock

The stock of Cadiz Inc (CDZI) has seen a 6.95% increase in the past week, with a 2.99% gain in the past month, and a -31.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for CDZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.22% for CDZI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CDZI is at 1.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CDZI is 51.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.49% of that float. The average trading volume for CDZI on May 30, 2025 was 559.98K shares.

CDZI) stock’s latest price update

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 2.96. However, the company has seen a 6.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) (the “Company” or “Cadiz”) announced today the Company will participate in the B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference being held at the Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey in Marina Del Rey, California May 21 – 22nd, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDZI stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CDZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDZI in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $10 based on the research report published on April 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CDZI Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI rose by +6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Cadiz Inc saw -43.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Heerema International Group Se, who purchase 2,070,000 shares at the price of $3.34 back on Nov 05 ’24. After this action, Heerema International Group Se now owns 22,783,965 shares of Cadiz Inc, valued at $6,913,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.26 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadiz Inc stands at -2.96. The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -84.03, with -25.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cadiz Inc (CDZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -21.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadiz Inc (CDZI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.