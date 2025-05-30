Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ARVN stock has gone up by 20.00%, with a monthly decline of -19.96% and a quarterly plunge of -56.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.74% for Arvinas Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.01% for ARVN stock, with a simple moving average of -59.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARVN is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ARVN is 63.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARVN on May 30, 2025 was 3.04M shares.

ARVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) has increased by 2.95 when compared to last closing price of 7.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ARVN #CLASSACTIONLAWSUIT–The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against Arvinas, Inc. (“Arvinas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ARVN). The firm’s ongoing investigation concerns whether Arvinas and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. [CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE] On May 1, 2025, Arvinas and its partner Pfizer announced that they would discontinue developm.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ARVN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARVN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $11 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ARVN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

ARVN Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -22.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVN rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Arvinas Inc saw -60.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARVN starting from Berkowitz Noah, who sale 8,658 shares at the price of $8.59 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, Berkowitz Noah now owns 110,023 shares of Arvinas Inc, valued at $74,372 using the latest closing price.

Noah Berkowitz, the Officer of Arvinas Inc, proposed sale 8,658 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that Noah Berkowitz is holding shares at $74,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arvinas Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -60.80, with -27.37 for asset returns.

Based on Arvinas Inc (ARVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -23.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -250.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arvinas Inc (ARVN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.