Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARTV is 12.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.38% of that float. On May 30, 2025, ARTV’s average trading volume was 326.99K shares.

ARTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARTV) has increased by 6.77 when compared to last closing price of 1.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe, and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. EDT.

ARTV’s Market Performance

ARTV’s stock has risen by 2.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.33% and a quarterly drop of -45.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.32% for Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.13% for ARTV’s stock, with a -74.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARTV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARTV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on December 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARTV reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ARTV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 13th, 2024.

ARTV Trading at -18.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTV rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0700. In addition, Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc saw -79.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARTV starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 8,333,333 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jul 22 ’24. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 8,693,579 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $99,999,996 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners VI, LLC, the 10% Owner of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc, purchase 833,333 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22 ’24, which means that 5AM Partners VI, LLC is holding 1,182,054 shares at $9,999,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.06 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -219.87. The total capital return value is set at -0.34. Equity return is now at value -68.14, with -50.97 for asset returns.

Based on Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -64.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 95.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.