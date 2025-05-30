ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.31 in comparison to its previous close of 14.85, however, the company has experienced a 8.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect themselves from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced that Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO and Eric Karas, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in presentations at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference and 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in June.

Is It Worth Investing in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPRY is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPRY is 54.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 33.29% of that float. On May 30, 2025, SPRY’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

SPRY’s Market Performance

SPRY stock saw an increase of 8.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.28% and a quarterly increase of 51.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.99% for SPRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRY stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SPRY by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRY in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $30 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPRY reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for SPRY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2025.

SPRY Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 46.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Fitzpatrick Alexander A, who sale 102,969 shares at the price of $14.10 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Fitzpatrick Alexander A now owns 89,613 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,451,513 using the latest closing price.

SAUNDERS BRENT L, the Director of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 120,000 shares at $14.25 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that SAUNDERS BRENT L is holding 0 shares at $1,710,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.28 for the present operating margin

0.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.16. The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -6.91, with -5.64 for asset returns.

Based on ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -280.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.