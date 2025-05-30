Aris Mining Corp (ARMN) Stock Faces 1.95% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, ARMN stock has gone up by 2.71%, with a monthly gain of 21.93% and a quarterly surge of 75.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Aris Mining Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.88% for ARMN stock, with a simple moving average of 44.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aris Mining Corp (AMEX: ARMN) Right Now?

Aris Mining Corp (AMEX: ARMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ARMN is at 0.62.

The public float for ARMN is 153.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for ARMN on May 30, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

ARMN) stock’s latest price update

Aris Mining Corp (AMEX: ARMN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 6.48. However, the company has seen a 2.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Does Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

ARMN Trading at 20.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +17.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMN rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.92. In addition, Aris Mining Corp saw 84.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aris Mining Corp stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 3.75, with 1.61 for asset returns.

Based on Aris Mining Corp (ARMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 138.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aris Mining Corp (ARMN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.