Ares Management Corp (ARES) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31x compared to its average ratio. ARES has 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARES is 202.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARES on May 30, 2025 was 2.14M shares.

ARES) stock’s latest price update

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES)’s stock price has plunge by 0.55relation to previous closing price of 163.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Investors need to pay close attention to Ares Management (ARES) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

ARES’s Market Performance

Ares Management Corp (ARES) has experienced a 3.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.93% rise in the past month, and a -1.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for ARES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for ARES stock, with a simple moving average of 0.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARES reach a price target of $159. The rating they have provided for ARES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Citizens JMP gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to ARES, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

ARES Trading at 8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.48. In addition, Ares Management Corp saw -6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from KAPLAN DAVID B, who sale 23,524 shares at the price of $165.06 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, KAPLAN DAVID B now owns 33,145 shares of Ares Management Corp, valued at $3,882,871 using the latest closing price.

KAPLAN DAVID B, the Co-Founder of Ares Management Corp, sale 5,205 shares at $165.06 during a trade that took place back on May 28 ’25, which means that KAPLAN DAVID B is holding 56,669 shares at $859,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corp stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 12.97, with 1.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corp (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ares Management Corp (ARES) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.