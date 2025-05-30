Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 2.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARCT is 24.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.80% of that float. The average trading volume for ARCT on May 30, 2025 was 426.04K shares.

ARCT) stock’s latest price update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.70 compared to its previous closing price of 11.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ARCT #ClinicalTrial–Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a commercial messenger RNA medicine company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (Presentation) Wednesday, June 4, 2025 (4:20 p.m. ET) Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Confere.

ARCT’s Market Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has experienced a 4.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.70% drop in the past month, and a -20.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for ARCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.06% for ARCT’s stock, with a -23.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $32 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARCT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

ARCT Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -24.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $20.76 back on Oct 15 ’24. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 435,334 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $249,121 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Officer of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, proposed sale 12,000 shares at $20.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15 ’24, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding shares at $249,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.47 for the present operating margin

1.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc stands at -0.5. The total capital return value is set at -0.23. Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -18.17 for asset returns.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -77.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.